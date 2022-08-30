E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 4,275 Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 481 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,017.8% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 503 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Exact Sciences to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.14.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $35.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.76. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.99.

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $208,005.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,754.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $208,005.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,754.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $43,581.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,561.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,701 shares of company stock worth $251,872. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

