E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Buys 444 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Corning were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,305,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $531,311,000 after acquiring an additional 943,020 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Corning by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,143,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $340,404,000 after purchasing an additional 113,290 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth $281,919,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Corning by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,728,677 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,049,000 after purchasing an additional 88,600 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,127,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $153,651,000 after buying an additional 155,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Corning from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.18.

Corning Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of GLW stock opened at $34.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.63 and a 1 year high of $43.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Corning’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.