E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Invests $252,000 in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BEAM. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Beam Therapeutics Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BEAM opened at $55.04 on Tuesday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $116.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.89 and its 200 day moving average is $51.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.06. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 304.21% and a negative return on equity of 27.45%. The company had revenue of $16.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.23) earnings per share. Beam Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 277433.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Fmr Llc sold 20,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $1,229,723.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Fmr Llc sold 20,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $1,229,723.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $1,972,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,088,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,570,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BEAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.