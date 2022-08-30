E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Invests $260,000 in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 8,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 214.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $400,000.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.6 %

AGIO opened at $25.83 on Tuesday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $50.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.97.

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 million. The company’s revenue was up 5482.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.36) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AGIO shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

