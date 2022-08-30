E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Invests $263,000 in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRTA. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Prothena by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,972,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,464,000 after purchasing an additional 567,706 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Prothena by 1,407.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,638,000 after buying an additional 201,056 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Prothena by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 214,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,605,000 after buying an additional 145,799 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Prothena by 401.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after buying an additional 134,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Prothena by 195.8% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 120,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after buying an additional 79,871 shares during the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prothena Price Performance

Shares of Prothena stock opened at $28.30 on Tuesday. Prothena Co. plc has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $79.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -117.92 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.37). Prothena had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.12 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Prothena from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prothena currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Hideki Garren sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Hideki Garren sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gene G. Kinney sold 21,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $706,041.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,994.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,778 shares of company stock valued at $4,236,012 in the last ninety days. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading

