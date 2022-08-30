E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $240,000 Investment in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Vericel in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Vericel by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 140,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 73,852 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vericel by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,596,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,250,000 after purchasing an additional 918,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vericel by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 27,645 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VCEL shares. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Vericel from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Vericel to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.33.

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL opened at $26.34 on Tuesday. Vericel Co. has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $60.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.00.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

