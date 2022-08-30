E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $280,000 Investment in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNTL. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 378.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1,082.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,000,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 1,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $51,334.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 108,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,250,865.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,710 shares of company stock valued at $953,084 in the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $25.13 on Tuesday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $87.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.41.

ZNTL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to $57.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen initiated coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.38.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

