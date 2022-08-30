E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $285,000 Investment in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INSM. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Insmed by 111.4% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 14,056 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Insmed during the first quarter worth $302,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Insmed by 15.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the first quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 1st quarter worth about $285,000.

Insider Transactions at Insmed

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $2,222,122.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,716 shares in the company, valued at $5,904,468. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 314,355 shares of company stock valued at $8,279,853. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insmed Price Performance

Shares of Insmed stock opened at $24.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.44. Insmed Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $34.44.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.09. Insmed had a negative net margin of 188.04% and a negative return on equity of 154.14%. The business had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Insmed to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Insmed from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Insmed from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.86.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

