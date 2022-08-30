E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 7,384 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,384 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,160,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,603,000 after buying an additional 679,997 shares during the period.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of IRWD stock opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 26.52 and a current ratio of 26.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.72. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $97.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.51 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 41.65% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IRWD. StockNews.com upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 19,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $231,125.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,019,916.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Marla L. Kessler sold 7,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $88,656.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,148 shares in the company, valued at $980,324.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 19,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $231,125.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,019,916.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 329,222 shares of company stock worth $3,906,512. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.