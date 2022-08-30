E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 316.5% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 24,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 13,431 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,107,000 after buying an additional 8,729 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,574,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 10,000 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total transaction of $854,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,735.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

MRTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $105.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $208.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.54.

Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $75.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.69. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.96 and a 12-month high of $195.99.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 824.57% and a negative return on equity of 53.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

