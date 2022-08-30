E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTXGet Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 316.5% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 24,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 13,431 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,107,000 after buying an additional 8,729 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,574,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Mirati Therapeutics

In other news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 10,000 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total transaction of $854,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,735.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $105.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $208.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.54.

Mirati Therapeutics Trading Down 1.4 %

Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $75.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.69. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.96 and a 12-month high of $195.99.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 824.57% and a negative return on equity of 53.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX)

