E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 307.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

In related news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $854,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,735.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MRTX shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $208.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, June 4th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $216.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.54.

Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $75.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.69. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.96 and a 12-month high of $195.99.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 824.57% and a negative return on equity of 53.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

