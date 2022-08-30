E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) by 71.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,006 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $11.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.34. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $12.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Insider Activity at Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FOLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.55% and a negative net margin of 87.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 10,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $83,848.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 922,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,387,935.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 16,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $164,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 689,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,896,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 10,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $83,848.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 922,339 shares in the company, valued at $7,387,935.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,965 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,454. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

