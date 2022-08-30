E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Takes $256,000 Position in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,706,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,059,000 after buying an additional 7,312 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,648,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,735,000 after buying an additional 147,762 shares during the period. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $27,451,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 19.5% in the first quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 338,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,682,000 after buying an additional 55,270 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 332,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,477,000 after buying an additional 140,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of RCUS opened at $24.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.46. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.74 and a 52 week high of $49.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Activity at Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93). Arcus Biosciences had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $26.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 4,241 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $87,873.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,329 shares in the company, valued at $4,813,856.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 6,081 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $125,998.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,594,827.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 4,241 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $87,873.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,813,856.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,055 shares of company stock valued at $291,220. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on RCUS. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $62.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.13.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

