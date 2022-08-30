E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Takes $269,000 Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SRPT. Barclays increased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $104.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $100.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.62.

SRPT opened at $110.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.22 and a 200-day moving average of $81.03. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.28 and a 52 week high of $116.91.

In other news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers bought 46,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $108.28 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,287.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,530,725.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

