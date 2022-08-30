Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $14.17 Million Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,408 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $14,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 55,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 14,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LYB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $782,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $85.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.78 and a 200-day moving average of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.01. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $82.14 and a one year high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.91 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

