Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Trading Down 6.9%

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $42.68 and last traded at $42.80. Approximately 8,653 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 423,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.99.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EGLE shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $2.20 dividend. This is an increase from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

In related news, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $235,897.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,084,333.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGLE. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter worth $12,815,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 793.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,669,000 after acquiring an additional 148,400 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 421.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 181,398 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,424,000 after acquiring an additional 146,608 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter worth $7,574,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 138,966 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 80,817 shares during the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

