Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Down 6.7%

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.51 and last traded at $15.53. 7,964 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,497,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ESTE shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Earthstone Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Earthstone Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Earthstone Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 2.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $472.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.03 million. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 17.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 426.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Earthstone Energy news, Director Jay Frederick Joliat purchased 20,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.66 per share, for a total transaction of $235,963.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Earthstone Energy news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 26,132 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $288,758.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 439,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,851,789.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay Frederick Joliat purchased 20,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.66 per share, with a total value of $235,963.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Earthstone Energy by 44.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 47,256 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 17.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 118,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

