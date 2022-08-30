Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Trading Up 2.3%

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.44 and last traded at $25.21. Approximately 2,436 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 287,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EBIX shares. TheStreet cut shares of Ebix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ebix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Ebix Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $817.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.20.

Ebix Announces Dividend

Ebix ( NASDAQ:EBIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Ebix had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $250.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Ebix’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Ebix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ebix during the first quarter worth $25,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Ebix during the second quarter worth $35,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ebix by 16.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Ebix by 56.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ebix during the first quarter worth $99,000. 66.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

