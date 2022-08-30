eBoost Price Tops $0.0041 on Exchanges (EBST)

eBoost (EBST) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 30th. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $411,337.29 and $4.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, eBoost has traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00027003 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.84 or 0.00269787 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001065 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000973 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002466 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun.

Buying and Selling eBoost

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

