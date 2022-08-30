Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the July 31st total of 2,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ECL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.12.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Price Performance

NYSE:ECL traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $165.62. 40,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,310. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.38 and its 200-day moving average is $167.06. The stock has a market cap of $47.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $143.82 and a 1-year high of $238.93.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ecolab will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 149,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $171.47 per share, with a total value of $25,581,609.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,834,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,233,553.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 149,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $171.47 per share, with a total value of $25,581,609.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,834,744 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecolab

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.8% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.4% during the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.