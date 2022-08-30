ECP Emerging Growth Limited (ASX:ECP) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

ECP Emerging Growth Limited (ASX:ECP – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Monday, August 29th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share on Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This is a boost from ECP Emerging Growth’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

ECP Emerging Growth Limited operates as an investment company in Australia. It invests in Australian small and mid-cap growth companies. The company was formerly known as Barrack St Investments Limited and changed its name to ECP Emerging Growth Limited in November 2019. ECP Emerging Growth Limited was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

