Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Welltower by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WELL traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $76.95. 28,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,360,084. The company has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a PE ratio of 86.41, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.96. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.46 and a 12 month high of $99.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.74 and a 200-day moving average of $86.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 274.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

