Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Has $12.92 Million Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,183 shares during the quarter. Novartis accounts for about 1.4% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $12,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 10.9% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 13.4% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 6.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.25. The company had a trading volume of 79,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,030. The firm has a market cap of $179.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.09 and a 52-week high of $94.26.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

NVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

