Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Has $5.67 Million Stock Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of Boston Beer worth $5,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Boston Beer by 114.3% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Boston Beer by 220.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Boston Beer by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAM stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $346.95. 849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,713. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $287.00 and a 1 year high of $589.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $347.55 and a 200 day moving average of $358.03.

Insider Activity

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.23 by ($0.92). Boston Beer had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 8.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.97, for a total transaction of $129,612.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at $491,306.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total transaction of $95,814.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,825.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.97, for a total transaction of $129,612.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at $491,306.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,526 shares of company stock worth $533,607 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Boston Beer from $334.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $318.00 to $258.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $383.29.

Boston Beer Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

