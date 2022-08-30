Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power accounts for 1.2% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $11,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.2% in the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.5% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 1.8% in the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AEP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.71.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at $844,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.26. The stock had a trading volume of 33,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,712. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $52.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.35. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.22 and a 12 month high of $105.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.57.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

