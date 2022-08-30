Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 75,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 14,513 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,820,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,016,000 after purchasing an additional 369,613 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEUR traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.23. 47,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,750,559. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $42.35 and a 12 month high of $60.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.62 and a 200-day moving average of $49.15.

