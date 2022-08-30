Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $40,117,000. Barings LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 50,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $754,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 23,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $37,205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.03. The company had a trading volume of 688,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,789,088. The stock has a market cap of $258.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $40.94 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

