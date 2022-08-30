Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 301 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 124,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $33,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NEE traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.03. 149,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,205,913. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.03 billion, a PE ratio of 66.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.11 and a 200-day moving average of $79.49.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 129.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.44.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.