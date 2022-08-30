Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,178 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $7,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at about $1,349,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at about $2,009,000. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 8.8% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 58,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 421,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,921,000 after acquiring an additional 10,721 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.4% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 18,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

CNP stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.79. 44,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,023,453. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.33 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.60 and a 200-day moving average of $30.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.87.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNP. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.08.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.