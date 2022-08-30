Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,336 shares during the period. Blackstone accounts for about 2.0% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $18,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BX. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $234,554.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,070,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,520,779.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $234,554.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,070,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,520,779.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 227,665 shares of company stock valued at $11,989,662. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.56. 63,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,217,741. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.97 and a 52-week high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company’s revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.36.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

