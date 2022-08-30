Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

Edgewell Personal Care has a payout ratio of 22.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care to earn $2.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.9%.

Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $41.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.05. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.92. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $623.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.70 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 314.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter worth approximately $634,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

