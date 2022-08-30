Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) is Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,258 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences comprises about 2.5% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $14,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,553,000 after acquiring an additional 8,051 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $712,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $3,791,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total transaction of $102,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,188.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $2,081,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,481,153.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total transaction of $102,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,188.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,128 shares of company stock worth $8,273,103 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.3 %

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.11. 71,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,251,660. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $85.58 and a 1-year high of $131.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.01. The stock has a market cap of $55.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.19.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

