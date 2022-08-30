Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.12-$0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.01 billion-$1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion. Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.06-$1.13 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ELAN traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.03. 413,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,695,145. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.46, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1,285.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.