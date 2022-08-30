Electrify.Asia (ELEC) One Day Volume Hits $39,399.00

Electrify.Asia (ELEC) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One Electrify.Asia coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Electrify.Asia has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. Electrify.Asia has a total market capitalization of $367,562.22 and $39,399.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005008 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,967.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005007 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004094 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002561 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00134421 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00033200 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00081185 BTC.

Electrify.Asia Coin Profile

Electrify.Asia (CRYPTO:ELEC) is a coin. It launched on February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia. The official website for Electrify.Asia is electrify.asia. Electrify.Asia’s official message board is medium.com/electrifyasia. The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Electrify.Asia

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrify.Asia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electrify.Asia using one of the exchanges listed above.

