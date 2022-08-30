Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 331,402 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 25,754 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.12% of Electronic Arts worth $41,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 294.1% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA traded down $3.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.32. 51,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,921,650. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.24 and a 1-year high of $147.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a PE ratio of 41.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.75.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EA. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Kenneth A. Moss sold 30,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.28, for a total value of $4,032,002.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 249,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,759,479.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 8,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $1,006,795.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,478.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Kenneth A. Moss sold 30,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.28, for a total transaction of $4,032,002.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 249,539 shares in the company, valued at $32,759,479.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,428 shares of company stock valued at $11,869,636 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.