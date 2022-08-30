Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM) Shares Sold by Monashee Investment Management LLC

Monashee Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,799 shares during the period. Eliem Therapeutics comprises approximately 0.6% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned about 0.86% of Eliem Therapeutics worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ELYM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eliem Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Eliem Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eliem Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eliem Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,703,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,818,000 after acquiring an additional 22,521 shares in the last quarter. 63.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELYM has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Eliem Therapeutics from $9.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Eliem Therapeutics from $35.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ ELYM traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.11. The company had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,234. Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $29.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.40.

Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts expect that Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, neuropsychiatry, epilepsy, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Its two lead drug candidates are ETX-810 for chronic pain, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial; and ETX-155 for the treatment of major depressive disorder, perimenopausal depression, and focal onset seizures that is in Phase I clinical trial.

