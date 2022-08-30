Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Short Interest Up 24.9% in August

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the July 31st total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN ECF traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,606. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $15.22.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund news, insider Mario J. Gabelli purchased 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President James Andrew Dinsmore purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 93,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,334 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 344,091 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after buying an additional 88,937 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $338,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

