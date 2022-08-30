Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMHTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMHTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,300 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the July 31st total of 107,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Emerald Health Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EMHTF remained flat at $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday. 99,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,944. Emerald Health Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04.

Emerald Health Therapeutics Company Profile

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of recreational and medical cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis strains, pre-rolled cannabis, oral sprays, nano emulsion shots, and cannabis oil products under the SYNC Wellness, fuse, Emerald, and Souvenir brands.

