Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMHTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMHTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,300 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the July 31st total of 107,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Emerald Health Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:EMHTF remained flat at $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday. 99,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,944. Emerald Health Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04.
Emerald Health Therapeutics Company Profile
