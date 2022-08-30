Enagas SA (OTCMKTS:ENGGF) Short Interest Update

Enagas SA (OTCMKTS:ENGGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 402,700 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the July 31st total of 373,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,342.3 days.

Enagas Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ENGGF remained flat at $19.50 during trading on Tuesday. Enagas has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $23.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.35.

Get Enagas alerts:

About Enagas

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

Receive News & Ratings for Enagas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enagas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.