Enagas SA (OTCMKTS:ENGGF) Short Interest Update

Enagas SA (OTCMKTS:ENGGFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 402,700 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the July 31st total of 373,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,342.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENGGF remained flat at $19.50 during trading on Tuesday. Enagas has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $23.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.35.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

