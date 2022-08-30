Enecuum Trading Up 56% This Week (ENQ)

Enecuum (ENQ) traded up 20.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One Enecuum coin can currently be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Enecuum has a market capitalization of $2.17 million and approximately $395,108.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Enecuum has traded 56% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005008 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,967.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005007 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004094 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002561 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00134421 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00033200 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00081185 BTC.

About Enecuum

Enecuum (CRYPTO:ENQ) is a coin. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 202,521,168 coins. Enecuum’s official message board is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain. Enecuum’s official website is new.enecuum.com. Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Enecuum

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

