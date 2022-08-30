Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Stock Position Raised by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,112,285 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,113 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.06% of ENI worth $32,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of ENI by 157.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of ENI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of ENI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of ENI by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of ENI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 1.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

E has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ENI from €15.40 ($15.71) to €14.10 ($14.39) in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ENI from €14.00 ($14.29) to €14.50 ($14.80) in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on ENI from €14.90 ($15.20) to €15.70 ($16.02) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ENI from €20.00 ($20.41) to €18.50 ($18.88) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ENI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.76.

E opened at $24.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a PE ratio of 3.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Eni S.p.A. has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $32.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.26.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.58%.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

