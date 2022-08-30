EOS Force (EOSC) Hits Market Cap of $3.44 Million

EOS Force (EOSC) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 30th. EOS Force has a market capitalization of $3.44 million and $175,298.00 worth of EOS Force was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EOS Force has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One EOS Force coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS Force Coin Profile

EOS Force uses the hashing algorithm. EOS Force’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 964,070,125 coins. EOS Force’s official message board is medium.com/@eosforce. EOS Force’s official Twitter account is @EOSForce. EOS Force’s official website is www.eosforce.io.

EOS Force Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSC utilizes the consensus mechanism of EOSIO, which is DPOS BFT Pipeline Consensus. EOSC enables blocks to be produced every 3 seconds with no consecutive blocks, which is different from EOSIO'S model of producing blocks every 0.5 seconds with 6 consecutive blocks produced by 1 node. Even though consecutive block-generating can reduce the waiting time of unpacked trades, it may affect the chain stability because of the unsatisfactory network environment, resulting in a large number of microforks. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS Force directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS Force should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS Force using one of the exchanges listed above.

