Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Bought by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,743,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471,163 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 1.49% of Equitable worth $177,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $773,363,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,240,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,116,000 after acquiring an additional 240,905 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,466,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,798,000 after acquiring an additional 575,664 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,451,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,531,000 after acquiring an additional 464,261 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,625,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,425,000 after acquiring an additional 32,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nick Lane sold 51,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,543,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $1,801,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,922,675.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 51,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,543,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,394 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,172 shares of company stock valued at $4,619,414 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Equitable Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EQH shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Equitable from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded Equitable from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Equitable in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Equitable to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Shares of Equitable stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.16. 26,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,504,121. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.88 and a 200-day moving average of $29.39.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

About Equitable

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Further Reading

