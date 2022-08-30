Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Shares of Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Rating) rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.40 and last traded at $10.40. Approximately 43 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 61,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.19.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, UBS Group lowered their target price on Ermenegildo Zegna to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th.
Ermenegildo Zegna Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ermenegildo Zegna
About Ermenegildo Zegna
Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.
