Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Shares of Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Rating) rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.40 and last traded at $10.40. Approximately 43 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 61,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.19.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their target price on Ermenegildo Zegna to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZGN. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,749,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,775,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Ermenegildo Zegna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,853,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Ermenegildo Zegna by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,132,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,450,000 after purchasing an additional 62,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Ermenegildo Zegna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $652,000. Institutional investors own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

