Eska 24 Hour Volume Hits $14,226.00 (ESK)

Eska (ESK) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. Eska has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and $14,226.00 worth of Eska was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eska coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Eska has traded down 26.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004921 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004920 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004922 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001623 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,322.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.
Eska Coin Profile
ESK is a coin. Eska’s official Twitter account is @EskaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Eska’s official website is eskacoin.com.
Buying and Selling Eska
