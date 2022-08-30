ETHA Lend Price Hits $0.0167 on Major Exchanges (ETHA)

ETHA Lend (ETHA) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. ETHA Lend has a market cap of $156,218.50 and approximately $486,002.00 worth of ETHA Lend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ETHA Lend coin can now be purchased for about $0.0167 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ETHA Lend has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005006 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,982.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005007 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004078 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002559 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00134039 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00032804 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00081134 BTC.

ETHA Lend Profile

ETHA Lend (ETHA) is a coin. ETHA Lend’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,359,425 coins. The Reddit community for ETHA Lend is https://reddit.com/r/ETHA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ETHA Lend’s official Twitter account is @ethalend.

ETHA Lend Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHA Lend is a protocol-agnostic liquidity protocol packed with features to efficiently interact universally with DeFi platforms.ETHA Lend is a composable DeFi yield optimizer built on Ethereum and Polkadot. The protocol interacts with multiple DeFi ecosystems to expose liquidity provider to optimal yield utilizing the protocols algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHA Lend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHA Lend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ETHA Lend using one of the exchanges listed above.

