Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EVOK opened at $2.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 10.65 and a quick ratio of 10.45. Evoke Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The company has a market cap of $8.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.55.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 185.09% and a negative net margin of 372.04%. The company had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter.

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.

