Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,600 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the July 31st total of 139,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.8 days.

Exchange Income stock remained flat at $36.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 3 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,704. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of $29.43 and a 12-month high of $39.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.05.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EIFZF shares. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exchange Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.88.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

