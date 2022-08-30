ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

EXLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ExlService from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on ExlService from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised ExlService from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $159.83.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $168.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.44 and its 200-day moving average is $143.53. ExlService has a one year low of $112.14 and a one year high of $179.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. ExlService had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $346.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ExlService will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In other ExlService news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total value of $537,841.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,922.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ExlService news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.04, for a total value of $370,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,170,878.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total value of $537,841.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,922.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ExlService

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,611,000 after buying an additional 11,369 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in ExlService by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 411,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in ExlService by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ExlService

(Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.