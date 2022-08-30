Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 296,900 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the July 31st total of 226,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 110.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Experian to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Get Experian alerts:

Experian Stock Performance

EXPGF remained flat at $32.99 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.33. Experian has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $49.60.

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.